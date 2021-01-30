Arkansas virus hospitalizations, at 911, continue to decline

The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in Arkansas has fallen by 40 as it continues to decline.

The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in Arkansas has fallen by 40 as it continues to decline.

The Arkansas Department of Health on Saturday reported 911 hospitalizations, down from 951 on Friday after the number fell below 1,000 on Thursday for the first time since November.

The health department reported seven additional deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, and 1,824 new cases for totals of 4,838 deaths and 294,387 cases since the pandemic began.