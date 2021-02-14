Arkansas coronavirus hospitalizations fall below 700

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Editor's Note: The video shown is from February 11, 2021.
The number of people hospitalized in Arkansas with the coronavirus has fallen below 700.
The Arkansas Department of Health on Saturday reported 690 hospitalizations, 22 fewer than Friday. The department reports 954 more total virus cases and an additional 40 deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.
There have been a total of 312,562 cases and 5,252 deaths since the pandemic began. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, Arkansas has the sixth most new cases per capita in the nation with 631.92 per 100,000 residents.