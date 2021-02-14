Arkansas coronavirus hospitalizations fall below 700

The number of people hospitalized in Arkansas with the coronavirus has fallen below 700.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Editor's Note: The video shown is from February 11, 2021.

The number of people hospitalized in Arkansas with the coronavirus has fallen below 700.

The Arkansas Department of Health on Saturday reported 690 hospitalizations, 22 fewer than Friday. The department reports 954 more total virus cases and an additional 40 deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.