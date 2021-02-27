The number of Oklahoma's active COVID-19 cases keeps sinking

The number of Oklahoma hospital patients with COVID-19 continues to sink.

OKLAHOMA, USA — The number of Oklahoma hospital patients with COVID-19 continues to sink. State health officials say under 13,000 patients with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 are hospitalized as of Saturday. That's 407 fewer than on Friday.

State health officials report 779 new coronavirus cases, pushing the Oklahoma pandemic total closer to 424,000. There also were 59 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Oklahoma, bringing the state's pandemic death toll to almost 4,400.