The Naturals are hosting a virtual, interactive Opening Day event for fans on April 16

As part of the 'At Home Opener,' the team will have nine innings of fun on social media for fans to enjoy from home.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — While the Northwest Arkansas Naturals’ 2020 season at Arvest Ballpark will be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organization is encouraging fans to celebrate Opening Day with them virtually from their homes.

There will be a special ‘Naturals At Home Opener’ event on social media on Thursday (Apr. 16).

Throughout the day, the Naturals will use their social media channels to encourage fans to hold their own at-home Opening Day ceremonies and to share their love of the game using the hashtag, #NaturalsAtHomeOpener.

As part of the #NaturalsAtHomeOpener festivities, the Naturals will have nine innings of fun on social media for fans to enjoy during the virtual home opener as well as a post-game fireworks show.

Fans will be encouraged to wear Naturals gear and to share their favorite memories of past Opening Days as well as new memories made during the 2020 virtual celebration.

Virtual Opening Day Schedule:

Pre-Game | 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. | Virtual Opening Day Lineup

1st Inning | 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. | Post Your Naturals Gear

2nd Inning | 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Naturals Kids Zone

3rd Inning | 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. | Arvest Ballpark Food

4th Inning | 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. | Opening Day Memories

5th Inning | 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. | 2019 Opening Night Starting Lineup

6th Inning | 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. | 2019 Game Highlights

7th Inning | 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Arvest Bank 7th Inning Stretch

8th Inning | 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Fan Appreciation Video

9th Inning | 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. | 2019 Opening Night Post-Game Recap

Post-Game | 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Opening Night Fireworks

Visit the Naturals’ website for all of the latest season updates.

The Naturals are reminding fans to adhere to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and the World Health Organization as they celebrate the great sports holiday known as ‘Opening Day.’