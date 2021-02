The Mulberry Fire Department responded to a structure fire this morning (Feb. 13) on Silver Maple Drive on Georgia Ridge.

Editor's Note: The video shown is from February 9, 2021.

This happened at around 9:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found over half a structure engulfed in flames. Although the fire was contained, the structure and a 2014 mustang were a total loss.

District 1 assisted in putting out the fire and no injuries were reported.