The Junk Ranch underway in Prairie Grove

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — The Junk Ranch is back open this weekend after the spring event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although we're still in the midst of COVID-19, the event was put on as normal but with a few extra safety measures.

“It’s very refreshing just to see that we can still get out and have a normal life even in the midst of a pandemic,” said Melanie Reeves.

Reeves and her group of girlfriends came from central Arkansas for the event Friday (Oct. 2).

She said they came last year and when they heard the Junk Ranch was still a go for this year they didn’t want to miss it, especially after months of quarantine.

“It’s really fun to kind of see everyone getting back together again and just having a good time despite everything,” Reeves said.

Vendor Laura Hightower said it’s good to be back and feel a sense of normalcy, but they’re still taking extra precautions.

“Masks, they have sanitation stations set up throughout the grounds," Hightower said. "The tables at the food area are set six feet apart and people are allowed to take their mask off while seated and eating but they distance the tables enough so that’s not a safety issue."

Hightower says as a vendor she feels very safe with the precautions being taken and is thankful to be back at a show.

“It’s something I love to do and it makes me happy so it’s been hard. But walking onto the grounds we saw yesterday I was thinking 'okay we're doing this again' it was a wonderful feeling,” Hightower said.

While the Junk Ranch is back in action, they aren't sure what exactly the turnout will be because of the circumstances. They say they're ready to be open for business.

"Super excited and hopeful we will have a big crowd of people who are looking for a safe way to get out of the house,” Hightower said.