Increase reported in school districts with high number of infected residents

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — With active confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases setting new records almost each day, it’s no surprise that more school districts are in high contact areas, and a record number of districts have more than 1% of residents who are infected.

The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement (ACHI) reported Thursday (Jan. 7) that there are now 179 Arkansas school districts that have had 50 or more new known COVID-19 infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period, up from 171 a week ago. The infections are among community residents living within the geographical boundaries of the school districts and are not specific to school employees and students.

ACHI also found that 34 school districts – a new record – had exceeded 100 new known infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period, or more than 1% of local residents.