Arkansas parks limit office hours, services due to virus

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The hours of operation and some services at Arkansas state parks are being limited because of the coronavirus.

Visitor information centers and museums will be open five days a week on what are typically their busiest days while restaurants will reduce seating and end buffets.

Marinas at DeGray Lake and Lake Ouachita will limit services through February.