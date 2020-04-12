Holiday Market at NWA Mall kickstart

Home-based and small business owners will be in the main concourses of the Northwest Arkansas Mall today, through Sunday.

The Holiday Market at Northwest Arkansas Mall starts today (Dec. 4).

crafters, home-based businesses, and unique vendors are keeping their businesses open and are offering unique gifts for the local community.

While these businesses struggled through the earlier part of the year, this opportunity is allowing them to get their products in front of a large audience and promote their brands and products during the Christmas holiday season.