Highfill Police working to clear multiple vehicle accidents

HIGHFILL, Ark. — The Highfill Police is working multiple vehicle accidents this afternoon (Dec. 13) as the severe weather conditions continue.

Several vehicle crashes are being cleared at this time.

They ask people who are traveling on Hwy 12, near Highfill, or Hwy 264 near Northwest Arkansas National Airport to please use caution.

They also ask the public to please limit travel in these areas if possible.

If you are traveling to XNA, they suggest the North entrance as the best access until the weather and road conditions improve.