Greenwood High School football team shares state championship ring with school janitor

GREENWOOD, Ark. — The Greenwood High School football team has decided to share their State Championship ring with their school janitor, Jaime Freeman.

Jaime Freeman has been the janitor for the Greenwood High School football team since 2019.

Freeman has cerebral palsy and always wanted to play sports growing up, but was unable to.

"I'm not a player or a coach, yet greatly enjoy serving the Greenwood football program as their janitor. I was humbled today as they shared their state championship with me by gifting me with a ring. What fun it is to be a Greenwood Bulldog!" Said Freeman in a Facebook post.