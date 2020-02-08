x
Missing Fort Smith man found safe

FORT SMITH, Ark. — UPDATE: James Brown has been found.

The Fort Smith Police is needing help in finding a missing 64-year-old man.

James Brown was last seen near his home on Cliff Drive around July 27. His family has not had contact with him since then. 

Brown is 5'10", weighs approximately 175 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information that can help locate Brown, you are asked to please contact the Fort Smith Police Department at 479-709-5100 or dial 911 for an emergency.

Missing person

Fort Smith Police Department
Fort Smith Police Department
MISSING PERSON: Fort Smith Police need your help locating 64-year-old James Brown of Fort Smith. Mr. Brown was last seen near his home on Cliff Drive around July 27, but his family has not had contact with him since then.
