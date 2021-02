The Fort Smith Police Department is searching for three individuals they would like to speak to in regards to a number of vehicle break-ins.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department is searching for three individuals they would like to speak to in regards to a number of vehicle break-ins.

The individuals are seen in the photos below.

Anyone with information that can help identify these individuals is asked to please contact the Fort Smith Police Department at 479-709-5100.