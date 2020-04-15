The Fort Smith Children’s Shelter is hosting a ‘Virtual Hugs’ fundraiser

This will allow people to help children in foster care while giving virtual affection to loved ones they are separated from due to COVID-19 social distancing.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Many people are missing their loved ones due to social distancing amid the coronavirus crisis and longing for a simple hug from those that they have not been able to be near.

The Fort Smith Children’s Shelter (FSCS) is hosting a fundraiser that allows people to support children in foster care while giving virtual love and hugs to others.

When you make a monetary contribution online, FSCS will send a virtual hug to someone you miss or someone you know is in need of a hug.

During a time where social distancing is key, there are many in need of feeling a connection with others.

To send a virtual hug to your loved ones by making a donation to FSCS, follow the steps below.

Donate and send your virtual hug at fschildrensshelter.org

In the 'honor of' portion, please give the first name, email address, and any message you would like to send along with your hug.

FSCS will send your hug to your loved one!

The mission of the Children’s Shelter is to be a safe and stable home that provides long-term, evidence-based, trauma-informed, resident-centered and family-focused care to youth in foster care who exhibit emotional and behavioral challenges due to neglect and/or abuse.

Who they serve:

Children's Emergency Shelter (CES) serves area children who have been removed from their homes by the Department of Human Services due to neglect and abuse.

Abused and neglected children ages 10-17 years old

Foster care children

Boys and girls

The entire state of Arkansas, primarily children from Area 2 (Crawford County, Franklin County, Johnson County, Logan County, Scott County, Sebastian County, and Yell County)

To learn about GetREAL24, which serves foster youth turning 18 and older, click here.

How they serve:

Serving as the only Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) approved shelter for Sebastian County, the CES provides a safe home for approximately 300 children in crisis each year.