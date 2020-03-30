x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (2) »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

local

The first day of AMI began on Mar. 30 for students across Arkansas due to COVID-19 school closures

A hotline staffed by the Arkansas Department of Administration is available from 8:00 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.
Credit: Arkansas department of health

ARKANSAS, USA — The first day of Arkansas Alternate Methods of Instruction (AMI) began Monday (Mar. 30) for students across the state due to schools being closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arkansas PBS has altered its regular television programming to broadcast streamlined, curriculum-based programming for Arkansas students in grades PK-8, using lesson plans developed by the Arkansas Department of Education (ADE).

A hotline staffed by ADE is available from 8:00 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

The Arkansas AMI Hotline is intended to support educators, parents, and students who have AMI questions. 

To reach the hotline call 1-833-353-6050.

If you are having trouble viewing the PBS programming, technical staff is available to help at 501-682-2386 or info@myarkansaspbs.org.

If you need help with lessons, educators are available during the daytime broadcast at 501-682-0317 or amihelp@myarkansaspbs.org.

RELATED: Arkansas PBS to broadcast state AMI beginning Monday

RELATED: Local schools forced to close campuses during COVID-19 pandemic

Watch the AMI Arkansas Video

Watch the Distance Learning Video

For more info visit https://bit.ly/ArkansasAMI. 