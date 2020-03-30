The first day of AMI began on Mar. 30 for students across Arkansas due to COVID-19 school closures

A hotline staffed by the Arkansas Department of Administration is available from 8:00 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

ARKANSAS, USA — The first day of Arkansas Alternate Methods of Instruction (AMI) began Monday (Mar. 30) for students across the state due to schools being closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arkansas PBS has altered its regular television programming to broadcast streamlined, curriculum-based programming for Arkansas students in grades PK-8, using lesson plans developed by the Arkansas Department of Education (ADE).

A hotline staffed by ADE is available from 8:00 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

The Arkansas AMI Hotline is intended to support educators, parents, and students who have AMI questions.

To reach the hotline call 1-833-353-6050.

If you are having trouble viewing the PBS programming, technical staff is available to help at 501-682-2386 or info@myarkansaspbs.org.

If you need help with lessons, educators are available during the daytime broadcast at 501-682-0317 or amihelp@myarkansaspbs.org.