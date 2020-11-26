The Fayetteville Public Library is calling all singers, musicians, producers, audio engineers and voice-over artists

The library's new audio production suite and mixing rooms will allow NWA artists and creatives to explore and enhance their craft right at their local library.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — The Fayetteville Public Library (FPL) is calling all singers, musicians, producers, audio engineers and voice-over artists.

FPL's new audio production suite and mixing rooms will allow Northwest Arkansas artists and creatives to explore and enhance their craft right at their local library.

Musical artists will be able to learn the basics of using Pro Tools from home at no cost by accessing tutorials on Lynda.com by using the FPL library card.

The suite will feature:

⁠Pro Tools ready studio with S4 Avid Console capable of handling other DAW systems⁠

Analog outboard gear⁠

Large control room with 5.1 mixing capability⁠

Vocal ISO room⁠

Large ISO room for tracking large groups, drums, and other instrumentation

⁠Dante enabled studio to connect with video and Multi-Purpose rooms⁠