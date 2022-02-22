The day of twos fell on twosday

ARKANSAS, USA — The 2022 palindrome fell on a Tuesday or Twosday this year. The date reads Feb. 22, 2022 both forward and backward. It’s rare a date that many never want to forget. People plan palindrome dates as days to remember with many being born on these kinds of days and others getting married. A couple from Fort Smith says they got married this day two years ago and a tiny tot rocked her family's world, she turned two on Twosday.
