Crystal Bridges Museum announces debut of Crafting America

BENTONVILLE, Ark — The Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art has announced the debut of Crafting America. It will be on view starting February 6 through May 31, 2021.

Crafting America is the first exhibition at Crystal Bridges dedicated to modern and contemporary art. The exhibition tells a broad and inclusive story of craft in the United States from the 1940s to today. The exhibition consists of over 120 objects made from wood, glass, fiber, ceramic, metal, and more from 98 artists.

“At Crystal Bridges, we strive to explore the unfolding story of American art, and this exhibition highlights the technical skill and beauty of making in the America,” said Rod Bigelow, executive director, and chief diversity & inclusion officer. “We know Crafting America will surprise and delight audiences with the creativity and innovation, and we’re excited to build on our everyday connections with craft through the exhibition, programs, and engagements.”

Tickets for the exhibition are $12, and admission is free for members, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participants, veterans, and youth ages 18 and under. SNAP participants can call 479.657.2335 to enroll for free entry to temporary exhibitions. To purchase tickets, click here.