The City of Rogers is looking for artists for a Frisco Park water tower project

Calling all artists: The City of Rogers is looking for artists to create artwork for three water towers at the newly redesigned Frisco Park.

ROGERS, Ark. — The City of Rogers is looking for three artists or artist teams to create and install the artwork for three water towers intended for the newly redesigned Frisco Park (Railyard Park) in Downtown Rogers.

With a grant from the Walton Family Foundation, the City of Rogers began a project to design a new downtown park that will enhance economic development and improve connectivity.

The water towers' function is to provide water for the children’s play yard.

The site is open to the public and will be highly visible in Downtown Rogers.

One of the three water towers has a digital feature called a watermark.

Watermark is a digitally controlled water display technology that allows for the projection of patterns and messages.

The City of Rogers hopes the visual artwork will both enhance the park experience for park-goers and provide critical support to the local creative class.

The City invites artists and artist teams of all mediums to submit proposals (not to exceed $20,000 per tower) before May 15.

As part of the creative proposal process, artists should consider Rogers’ vibrant culture, history, values and stories.

Artist(s) or artist team(s) are encouraged to think creatively and to submit proposals accordingly.

It is important to read and understand the Call for Artists packet before submitting an application:

Click here to read the full Call for Artists packet (In English) with all of the details.

Click here to read the full Call for Artists packet (In Spanish) with all of the details.

Click here to submit an application.