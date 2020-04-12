The city of Jonesboro takes steps to stop the spread of COVID-19

The number of COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to rise in Craighead County and the region’s largest city, Jonesboro, is taking action.

The number of COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to rise dramatically in Craighead County and the region’s largest city, Jonesboro, is taking proactive measures to try and curtail the spread. The county had 119 new infections Wednesday (Dec. 2), the fourth-most in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There are at least 779 active cases in the county and a reported 82 deaths. Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin and the city’s other leaders have decided to limit direct contact in some services offered by the city, Communications Director Bill Campbell said.

Through the coming weeks, non-first responders are working remotely when possible. The concept is to prevent post-Thanksgiving spread as much as possible. Engineering staff is available by phone or e-mail and can be scheduled for virtual meetings as needed, Campbell said.