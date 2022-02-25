The City of Bella Vista to host public input session on short-term rentals

A public input session will be held on March, 10, from 4:30 p.m to 6 p.m. at the Bella Vista Public Library.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — The City of Bella Vista is seeking public input on short-term rentals within City limits.

A public input session will be held on March, 10, from 4:30 p.m-6 p.m. at the Bella Vista Public Library, located at 11 Dickens Place.

Those who cannot attend the meeting can send comments via email to Taylor Robertson at trobertson@bellavistaar.gov until the close of business Wednesday, March 23.

The City of Bella Vista says it recognizes the importance of short-term rentals from both an economic development and amenity perspective, but also the benefits of providing basic regulations for them.

The Planning Division is looking for more information on resident concerns about existing and future short-term rentals in their neighborhoods, as well as ideas and thoughts about a regulatory ordinance.