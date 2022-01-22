The Chinese Association of Northwest Arkansas prepares for Chinese New Year

With the Chinese New Year days away, the Chinese Association of Northwest Arkansas prepares to bring in the Year of the Tiger.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — January 31st may seem like just a typical day. However, the day marks the eve of the Chinese New Year with the official holiday beginning on Tuesday, February 1st.

This year marks the year of the tiger on the Chinese zodiac. Following the lunar calendar, anyone born on or after the first of the month will be characterized with traits of a tiger.

“Usually, it is said that the people born that year has some of the characteristics of that animal, for example, tiger, would be brave, you know, powerful,” said Jiali Li, one of the members of the Chinese Association of Northwest Arkansas.

Dating back centuries, the annual celebration will last for sixteen days, concluding with a lantern festival on Feb.16. The tradition is also referred to as The Spring Festival symbolizing new growth and beginnings just as the new year does.

On Saturday, the Chinese Association of Northwest Arkansas spent the day educating and celebrating traditions at the Fayetteville Public Library before hosting a virtual event honoring Chinese culture and arts from across the community. Cathy Lou, president of the Chinese Association of Northwest Arkansas, showcased special make-up while at the library saying, “it’s from the Tang Dynasty.”

While organizers were disappointed to move the kick-off celebration to a virtual event, you can still celebrate at home with, “a New Year’s Eve dinner and make dumplings,” said Li. Next year, the Chinese Association of Northwest Arkansas hopes to be back in person to celebrate and perform traditional dances, songs, and ceremonies with the entire community.