Sen. Dismang, Rep. Jett file bill to exempt state taxes on unemployment compensation

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The chairmen of the Joint Budget Committee and House Revenue & Tax Committee want to provide tax relief for Arkansans who may not even know they could owe it.

The heart of the issue is that unemployment benefits provided during COVID-19 relief would result in a 1099 for those who received them. No state withholding tax was taken out of those payments, and federal withholding was optional. As 1099s are being mailed by the end of January, the income and subsequent tax owed could be detrimental to many unsuspecting, hard-hit Arkansans.