'The Book of Mormon' cancels shows at Walton Arts Center

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Producers of The Book of Mormon announced Tuesday (April 7) that the national tour has ended its run, including the cancelation of performances July 21-26 at Walton Arts Center.

Originally scheduled with engagements through the summer, the decision to close the tour was predicated by a series of canceled dates due to public health and safety concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

Patrons with tickets to this show will be emailed about their ticketing options.

Walton Arts Center staff continues working with resident companies, artists and tours to reschedule suspended shows.

As the status of performances is updated, ticketholders will be emailed about their ticketing options. Patrons can view a current list of shows according to their status at waltonartscenter.org/ticketing-updates/.

Walton Arts Center lobby is currently closed to the public. If you have questions, contact the Walton Arts Center Box Office Monday through Friday 10 am until 6 pm and Saturday 10 am until 4 pm at 479.443.5600 or at info@waltonartscenter.org.