x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Oklahoma tribe allowed to intervene in Arkansas casino suit

The Arkansas Supreme Court is allowing an Oklahoma-based tribe to intervene in a lawsuit by a Mississippi company over a casino license in Pope County.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The Arkansas Supreme Court is allowing an Oklahoma-based tribe to intervene in a lawsuit by a Mississippi company over a casino license in Pope County.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the court on Thursday overturned a ruling by Circuit Judge Tim Fox and allows Cherokee Nation Businesses to intervene in a lawsuit by Mississippi-based Gulfside Casino Partnership against the state's Department of Finance and Administration and the Racing Commission.

The lawsuit is among several pending or on appeal involving the two entities competing for the license, which is one of four approved by voters in 2018.

Related Articles

 