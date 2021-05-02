Oklahoma tribe allowed to intervene in Arkansas casino suit

The Arkansas Supreme Court is allowing an Oklahoma-based tribe to intervene in a lawsuit by a Mississippi company over a casino license in Pope County.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The Arkansas Supreme Court is allowing an Oklahoma-based tribe to intervene in a lawsuit by a Mississippi company over a casino license in Pope County.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the court on Thursday overturned a ruling by Circuit Judge Tim Fox and allows Cherokee Nation Businesses to intervene in a lawsuit by Mississippi-based Gulfside Casino Partnership against the state's Department of Finance and Administration and the Racing Commission.