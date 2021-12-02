Arkansas Scholarship Lottery sets new record

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery set a new record in sales for the month of January. There was an increased net of $62,935,697 for scholarships last month.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery set a new record in sales for the month of January. There was an increased net of $62,935,697 for scholarships last month.

More than $57.6 million was raised in the first 7 months of Fiscal Year 2021 for scholarships. $10.9 million of that was raised in January. This is the third-highest in lottery history.

The lottery has helped fund more than 600,000 scholarships with more than $1 billion in net proceeds since 2009. They've also awarded more than $3.5 billion in prizes to players, about $302 million in commissions to retailers, and more than $141 million in state and federal tax revenue.

“We are on track to reach or exceed our FY21 net proceeds goal of $78.2 million,” said ASL Director J. Eric Hagler. “Under the leadership of Governor Hutchinson and the Department of Finance and Administration and along with our staff, we have worked hard to continue to operate as lean as possible and have been maximizing every opportunity to enhance proceeds responsibly, which is our mission.”

Last month was the second-highest monthly sales in Arkansas Lottery history with the instant (scratch-off) ticket sales resulting in a total of $42,637,196.

Cash 3 sales in January were also the second-highest monthly total of $976,581. Sales for Cash 4 and Fast Play games recorded in January were the highest for one month in Arkansas history at $553,234 and $2,059,297, respectively.

To read the entire financial report presented to the Arkansas Legislative Council Lottery Oversight Subcommittee today, visit MyArkansasLottery.com and click on “January 2021 Monthly Disclosure Reports” under “LOC Reports.”