The Arkansas National Guard to conduct 400 acre prescribed burn at Fort Chaffee

On Dec. 9, the burn will take place at a training range on the west boundary of Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center, potentially affecting Chaffee Crossing.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Arkansas National Guard will conduct a 400 acre prescribed burn of land at Fort Chaffee on Dec. 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. that will be visible from I-49 south of Barling and other areas.

The area to be burned is a training range on the far west boundary of Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center, potentially affecting Chaffee Crossing.

Residents with health conditions that could be aggravated by exposure to the smoke may want to avoid the area.

The intent of the burn is to reduce the amount of natural fuel on the ground to benefit wildlife and reduce the risk of wildfire to the surrounding communities.

Periodic burns are conducted involving small, controllable areas of Fort Chaffee in order to effectively manage natural resources, provide optimum access to training areas, capitalize on good conditions and to add a burn buffer zone to prevent accidental fires resulting from ongoing military training operations.

Smaller burns also reduce the likelihood of accidental fires from turning into dangerous wildfires during the volatile dry months.

Post firefighters and environmental personnel will monitor the activity and adjacent fire departments are notified as a precaution to ensure public safety for areas neighboring the post.

Many agencies conduct prescribed burns during this time of the year.

For more information about smoke in your area or to view a list of agencies burning in your area, please contact the Arkansas Forestry Commission at (800) 830-8015 or visit www.agriculture.arkansas.gov/forestry.

The Arkansas National Guard appreciates the patients and understanding of its neighbors in the communities surrounding the post during these necessary preventative burn periods.