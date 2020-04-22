The Arkansas Medical Society delivering PPE to local clinics this week

AMS was able to get a portion of the equipment from the governor's 75 million dollar PPE allocation.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Medical Society is traveling the state this week to deliver personal protective equipment (PPE) to local clinics.

This delivery will go to protect healthcare workers against the spreading of the coronavirus.

They passed out equipment to clinics Wednesday (Apr. 22) in Alma.

Governor Asa Hutchinson allocated 75 million dollars for the purchase of PPE and ventilators for healthcare workers to use in the state.

AMS was able to get a portion of that equipment for medical clinics in Arkansas.

Scott Smith, the Director of Government Affairs, says this will benefit those working in clinics in the area who may be running low on the proper protective gear.

"We’re just trying to make sure that the physician clinics themselves are able to get PPE because a lot of it is going to hospitals, which there’s an obvious need there, but we’re trying to make sure physicians get their stuff as well," Smith said.