The Aracade Fort Smith hosts soft opening

The idea of the soft opening was to let people try the games and work out any kinks for when they officially open.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Arcade Fort Smith hosted a soft opening on Saturday, Feb. 11.

It is located at the Quarry Shopping Center on Rogers Avenue.

The soft opening featured classic arcade games like pinball and capsule toy machines.

The idea of the soft opening was to let people try the games and work out any kinks for when they officially open.

Owner Stephen Westrbrrok says the arcade is family-friendly.

"We want this to be a place for parents to come and bring their kids so they can experience what we had when we were young. We didn't have online gaming this was our online gaming. We hope to add more games and go from there."

The Arcade Fort Smith is an admission-based arcade. Admission is $10 per person.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device