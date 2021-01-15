x
Fort Smith/Fayetteville News

Local News

COVID-19 hospitalizations see big daily decline; more school districts in high infection areas

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Hospitalizations, ventilator use, and active cases declined in Thursday’s (Jan. 14) report from the Arkansas Department of Health, but the number of school districts with high infection rates among district residents again set a new record.

The ADH report showed 2,491 new confirmed and probable cases in the previous 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 264,511. Active confirmed and probable cases fell by 355 to 24,740, and deaths rose by 42 to 4,228. Ventilator use fell by 14 to 241.

Hospitalizations fell by 67 to 1,295. Monday’s number of 1,371 hospitalizations was a record. The ADH also reported 60 available ICU beds as of 2 p.m. Thursday, up from 51 on Wednesday.

