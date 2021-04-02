Benton County offers residents new way to communicate with "TextMyGov"

The service will address questions and concerns 24/7 in a quick and timely manner and will also guide the public to a frequently asked questions page.

ATKINS, Benton County — There is good news for Benton County residents whose preferred method of communication is texting.

Benton County has launched a tool allowing residents to skip a phone call by texting TextMyGov to find answers to their questions.

TexMyGov was created to guide the community to resources and to relay information about Benton County by using keywords like burn ban, recycling, permit, pothole, sign or roads using a mobile phone’s regular messaging service.

The service will address questions and concerns 24/7 in a quick and timely manner and will also guide the public to a frequently asked questions page (FAQ) if their question is not answered in the categories listed.

Here’s how it works:

Text “Hi” to (479) 269-3466.

You will receive a reply with options on how to find contact information, how to report an issue, or if you’d like to view the frequently asked questions.

The below widget pops up on the Benton County website to alert people of the option to text instead of calling.