Amid pandemic, Texas Roadhouse planning to build location in Rogers

Texas Roadhouse has Arkansas locations in Benton, Little Rock, North Little Rock, Fort Smith, Hot Springs and Jonesboro.

ROGERS, Ark. — Kentucky-based restaurant chain Texas Roadhouse has filed a preliminary development plan with the city of Rogers for technical review, signaling its intention to build a 7,800 square-foot restaurant in Rogers.

The document was filed on May 12.

Comments or revisions by the committee are due back to the developer by Thursday (May 28), and the plan will go before the city’s planning commission at a later date.

The potential restaurant site, according to the filing, is along northbound Interstate 49, situated on South 27th Street between A.G. Russell Knives and Duluth Trading Co.

The 3.5-acre site is owned now by The Black Family Revocable Trust.

Texas Roadhouse specializes in steak, ribs, chicken and a variety of side dishes.

Made-from-scratch rolls and peanuts are offered with every meal. Most locations are only open for dinner.