Texas Roadhouse announces tuition reimbursement for hourly employees

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Texas Roadhouse is rolling out a new tuition reimbursement program for team members interested in pursuing a college degree.
The announcement comes ahead of a National Hiring Day event on Monday, Oct. 25.
All Arkansas locations will host a hiring event to fill both full and part-time positions.
Any employee who works 30 hours or more a week will now be eligible for $5,250 in annual reimbursement for classes at an accredited university. Employees must maintain a C average in order to receive the reimbursement.
According to Texas Roadhouse officials, in 2020, the company spent more than $20 million in COVID Pay, COVID relief, and bonuses for employees.
Texas Roadhouse is conducting in-person interviews for all interested applicants. Click here to schedule an interview.
To reserve an interview time, you must register online in advance. Interviews will take place on Monday, Oct. 25, at each participating location.