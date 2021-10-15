Texas Roadhouse announces tuition reimbursement for hourly employees

Employees who work 30+ hours a week will now be eligible for $5,250 in annual reimbursement for classes at an accredited university.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Texas Roadhouse is rolling out a new tuition reimbursement program for team members interested in pursuing a college degree.

The announcement comes ahead of a National Hiring Day event on Monday, Oct. 25.

All Arkansas locations will host a hiring event to fill both full and part-time positions.

Any employee who works 30 hours or more a week will now be eligible for $5,250 in annual reimbursement for classes at an accredited university. Employees must maintain a C average in order to receive the reimbursement.

According to Texas Roadhouse officials, in 2020, the company spent more than $20 million in COVID Pay, COVID relief, and bonuses for employees.

Texas Roadhouse is conducting in-person interviews for all interested applicants. Click here to schedule an interview.