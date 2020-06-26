Texas murder suspect arrested in Fayetteville

Donell Lewie, who was wanted by Tarrant County, Texas authorities for murder, was arrested in Fayetteville.

In the late afternoon of Thursday (June 25) U.S. Marshals captured Donell Lewie, who was wanted by Tarrant County, Texas authorities for murder. Lewie was also on probation in Arkansas, according to U.S. Marshals.

Thursday morning U.S. Marshals in Fayetteville received information that Lewie may have been at an apartment complex in the Fayetteville area.

Surveillance was conducted and Lewie was spotted.

He was placed under arrest for the outstanding Murder warrant out of Texas and transported to the Washington County Detention Center where he will await extradition proceedings.