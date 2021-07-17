3 vaccinated Texas Democrats in Washington test positive for COVID-19

The three Democrats were reportedly all vaccinated but tested positive with rapid tests, sources said.

TEXAS, USA — Three members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus, who are currently in Washington after leaving Texas to block a controversial election bill, have tested positive for COVID-19, Texas House Democrats confirmed Saturday.

This was first reported by the Austin American Statesman and confirmed by CBS News.

The Texas House Democrats said one member tested positive Friday and two others tested positive Saturday morning. All three were reportedly vaccinated but tested positive with rapid tests, the Texas House Democrats confirmed.

The names of those who contracted the virus have not been released.

Rep. Chris Turner, who is the chairman of the House Democratic Caucus released the following statement:

“The House Democratic Caucus is following all CDC guidance and protocols. This is a sober reminder that COVID is still with us, and though vaccinations offer tremendous protection, we still must take necessary precautions. We are in touch with public health experts in Texas to provide additional guidance. Our caucus will follow all recommendations from public health experts as we continue our work.”

Texas House Democrats have spent the past several days meeting with members of the delegation to try and push for the passage of new federal voting rights legislation. Those members include Vice President Harris and congressional Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Cory Booker of New Jersey.

