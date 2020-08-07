Multimillion-dollar tennis, fitness center nears opening in Lowell

A 23-court racquet facility and health and fitness center under construction in Lowell, a private funding product, is nearing its grand opening.

Shannon Hudson, her fiancé Johan den Toom, and her mother Barbara Hudson are the developers behind Matrix Racquet Club, an 11-acre complex at 1219 Mills Lane, west of Interstate 49. It has indoor and outdoor courts for tennis, pickleball courts and the first padel courts in Arkansas. Padel is played in doubles on a smaller version of a tennis court, surrounded by glass walls, combining elements of tennis, squash and badminton.

Matrix Racquet Club PROGRESS has been the theme this week! We are getting ready to pave our road. The road on the left will be our new construction entrance. No more muddy tires!

Hudson and den Toom are former University of Arkansas tennis players who graduated in 2018. Besides racquet sports, Hudson said other Matrix amenities include fitness studios, healthy cafes, adult and junior programming, cardio tennis, a spin theater, massage therapy, an active-wear boutique, information seminars and social events.

“When members come to Matrix, we want to be a one-stop shop for them,” Hudson said.