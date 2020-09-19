x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Tennessee man sentenced in Arkansas child pornography case

A Tennessee man has been sentenced to more than 23 years in prison for taking an Arkansas teenager and using her to produce child pornography.

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man has been sentenced to more than 23 years in prison for taking an Arkansas teenager and using her to produce child pornography.

Court records show 55-year-old Craig Gillum of Shelbyville, Tennessee, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Little Rock to 280 months in prison as part of an agreement in which he pleaded guilty to producing child pornography while two other related child pornography charges were dropped by federal prosecutors.

Investigators say Gillum was found in February 2018 in an O'Neill, Nebraska, hotel room with a 16-year-old Trumann, Arkansas, girl reported missing days earlier. 

Related Articles