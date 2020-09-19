Tennessee man sentenced in Arkansas child pornography case

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man has been sentenced to more than 23 years in prison for taking an Arkansas teenager and using her to produce child pornography.

Court records show 55-year-old Craig Gillum of Shelbyville, Tennessee, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Little Rock to 280 months in prison as part of an agreement in which he pleaded guilty to producing child pornography while two other related child pornography charges were dropped by federal prosecutors.