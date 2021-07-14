Temporary housing for Fayetteville residents experiencing homelessness opening soon

Local non-profit New Beginnings is working to connect residents experiencing homelessness with housing opportunities.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville has seen a spike in its homeless population over the last few years. Local non-profit New Beginnings is working to connect residents experiencing homelessness with housing opportunities.

20 temporary shelters surrounding a shared building with a kitchen, shower house and laundry facility have been placed in south Fayetteville. Each unit can house one person and is fully equipped with a bed, shelves, heating and air and a charging station. There will be two units available for couples.

New Beginnings hopes to have the shelters open by the end of summer.