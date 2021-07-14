Temporary housing for Fayetteville residents experiencing homelessness opening soon

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville has seen a spike in its homeless population over the last few years. Local non-profit New Beginnings is working to connect residents experiencing homelessness with housing opportunities.
20 temporary shelters surrounding a shared building with a kitchen, shower house and laundry facility have been placed in south Fayetteville. Each unit can house one person and is fully equipped with a bed, shelves, heating and air and a charging station. There will be two units available for couples.
New Beginnings hopes to have the shelters open by the end of summer.
To find out more visit the New Beginnings website and see what donations they need.