TempleLive restarts Cleveland work, plans to buy a ‘Gold Dome’ and names new president

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Rogers-based Beaty Capital Group, which owns and manages TempleLive in downtown Fort Smith, is back on track with a $60 million project in Cleveland and has hired Rob Thomas as president of the TempleLive umbrella that has music venues in Arkansas, Kansas, and Ohio.

Beaty Capital owns three former Masonic Temples in which TempleLive hosts national live music and entertainment acts. The company acquired the historic 53,000-square-foot Masonic Temple in downtown Fort Smith in November 2014 in a $2.5 million deal. The three-story building at 200 N. 11th St. was built in 1928 and has numerous meeting rooms and a theatre capable of seating 900. It reopened as TempleLive in August 2017 after approximately $5 million in renovations.

Lance Beaty, president of Beaty Capital, announced Jan. 29, 2019, completion of the first phase of an estimated $8 million, two-phase renovation of the Masonic Temple in Cleveland acquired in March 2017. At the time, Beaty said the company could potentially invest $18 million in upgrades and renovations. Beaty Capital announced March 5, 2019, it had acquired the Wichita Scottish Rite Center in the heart of downtown Wichita, Kan.