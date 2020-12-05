Gov. Hutchinson: Cease and desist order to be sent stopping May 15 concert in Fort Smith

A cease and desist order is being sent to TempleLive in Fort Smith to stop a concert planned at the venue on Friday.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A cease and desist order is being sent to TempleLive in Fort Smith to stop a concert planned at the venue on Friday (May 15), Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday (May 12) during a daily COVID-19 update.

The concert is scheduled to happen before the allowed date of May 18, set by Gov. Hutchinson and the Arkansas Department of Health.

Lance Beaty, owner of Beaty Capital Group which owns and manages TempleLive, told our content partner Talk Business & Politics he is disappointed in the decision.

“I’m disappointed that we’ve seen the discussion transition from a science and health discussion to a politics and power issue,” he said.

The concert has gained national attention with publications addressing the conflict between TempleLive and state health officials.

Some of the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines for reopening large indoor and outdoor venues include a 12-foot distance between performers and audience, 50 or fewer performers/players/contestants, audience of 50 or fewer people, every other row should be unoccupied, face coverings for all attendees over 10 years of age, and no entry if having a recent fever or other symptoms.