Teens work together to shovel snow off driveways

A group of teens in Farmington spent their snow day working in the snow shoveling people’s driveways.

FARMINGTON, Ark. — In Northwest Arkansas, there is a lot of snow everywhere, and you may be wondering who is clearing snow from driveways and parking lots.

"I kind of feel bad because we've had to turn down people because we've gotten so many offers, and we haven't been able to keep up with everybody," said Tait Kegans.

A group of Farmington teens spent their snow day working in the snow shoveling people's driveways. Eighth-grader Tait Kegans says his dad put the job posting on Facebook, and it didn't take long for their day to fill up.

"We did this last year and made a lot of money, so I decided we should do it this year, and we got just bombarded with people wanting us to shovel their driveways," he said.

He says they will shovel around 30 driveways on Friday, Feb. 4, but since there are several of them, each job takes about 20 minutes. He says the idea came during snow last year.

"I'd never seen this much snow, and the first day we went sledding, and I was like I don't want to go sledding again because walking up that hill and sledding down wasn't fun anymore because we'd done it so much, so I was like let's go make money and shovel snow," he said.

If you've seen snowplows out clearing parking lots, you may wonder where do they come from since we don't typically get enough snow to have snowplow companies.

Ben Harrell owns U.S Lawns of Northwest Arkansas. He says their trucks are equipped with plows and have bobcats and tractors. He says that they are always ready to transition to removing snow for their customers this time of year.

"Thursday morning at 3 a.m., we were on-site at Washington Regional Hospital. We just left, and it's Friday. We've had multiple trucks there. We keep someone on-site at all times. Children's Hospital is very similar because they've got safety issues," he said.

The snow shoveling teens and U.S. Lawns say they are not taking new customers any more for snow removal this winter storm. U.S. Lawns say it will likely take all weekend to finish the work they have.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.