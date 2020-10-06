Loved ones speak out after Alma hit-and-run crash that killed a teen, and injured another

Friends and family came together Wednesday in Alma to honor a boy that was killed in a hit-and-run accident, and the life of his best friend who was also injured.

ALMA, Arkansas — Kaden Robinson, 17, and Lex Phimvongsa, 17, were hit by a driver while traveling along Highway 64 in Alma on Tuesday (June 9) just after 5 a.m. Kaden died from his injuries, and Lex is in critical condition at a Little Rock hospital.

An arrest has since been made in the deadly hit-and-run. Humberto Pacheco was brought in for questioning around 5:30 p.m on Tuesday. He is now under arrest and faces two counts of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury or death.

5NEWS spoke with Kaden Robinson's mother, who said the pair were inseparable.

“They were thick as thieves, you didn’t see one without the other. They’ve been friends since they have been in grade school. I loved that boy like he was my own. Kaden would tell you that’s not just my best friend that’s my brother," Crystile Robinson, Kaden's mother said.

Loved ones of the two best friends gathered Wednesday for a balloon release, honoring Kaden and praying for Lex to survive.

“When I heard it, I started crying. Lex is like my brother and I know he has a lot of other people out there that think the same way of him and they are hoping he gets better. We’re praying for you Lex and I hope to see you sometime when you get out," one of the boy's friends said.

Crystile Robinson says she's amazed by the impact her son had on the community.

“He was an incredible little boy. And I will forever be heartbroken because I can’t get my baby back," she said. “Kaden has so many friends and I didn’t realize the impact my son had on people till this happened.”

Lex's family told 5NEWS the next 72 hours will be a critical time as he faces multiple surgeries.