Teenager missing in Fort Smith, search underway

The teen left his home at around 10:45 a.m. this morning, police say.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) has reported they are in the search for a missing teenager.

FSPD says 14-year-old Anibal Peres left his home in the 4100 block of Alabama Avenue Sunday, Aug. 6 morning at around 10:45 a.m.

Police say he was only wearing black shorts when he left.

Anyone with information on Peres' whereabouts is asked to contact FSPD at 479-709-5100.

MISSING/ENDANGERED/RUNAWAY: 14yo Anibal Peres left a residence in the 4100 block of Alabama Avenue today at... Posted by Fort Smith Police Department on Sunday, August 6, 2023

