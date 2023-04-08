Teenager missing in Fort Smith, search underway

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) has reported they are in the search for a missing teenager.
FSPD says 14-year-old Anibal Peres left his home in the 4100 block of Alabama Avenue Sunday, Aug. 6 morning at around 10:45 a.m.
Police say he was only wearing black shorts when he left.
Anyone with information on Peres' whereabouts is asked to contact FSPD at 479-709-5100.
