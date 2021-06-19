Teen injured in Rogers accident

x
Local News

ROGERS, Ark. — An accident sent a 16-year-old boy to the hospital last night (June 18) in Rogers.  

Rogers police says the boy was on a longboard and holding on to a friend's vehicle just after 10:45 p.m. when he fell and hurt himself.

This happened on Champions Boulevard which is in the Pinnacle Country Club area of Rogers.

Security at the club told 5NEWS an accident did happen on the property last night but couldn't share any further details.

Police say the boy was taken to Mercy Hospital.

