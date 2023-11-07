Teen girl reported missing in Fort Smith

She was last seen on July 1.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A 17-year-old was reported as missing in Fort Smith in the early hours of July 1, 2023.

Heaven Gregory is 5'4" tall and has blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in the area of Grand Avenue.

If you have any information of her whereabouts you can contact the Fort Smith Police Department at 473-709-5100.

