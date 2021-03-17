Hydroplane crash claims the life of teen along I-49

A minor from Rogers is dead and a 14-year-old injured after a vehicle they were traveling in hydroplaned and struck a sign along I-49 in Benton County.

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A minor from Rogers is dead and a 14-year-old injured after a vehicle they were traveling in hydroplaned and struck a sign along I-49 in Benton County Sunday (March 14).

According to a fatality report released by Arkansas State Police, the pair were in a Chevy Silverado when they hydroplaned, spun counterclockwise, went off the right side of I-49, and struck a large sign support beam.

The minor's body is being held at the Washington County Coroner's Office.

Road conditions were wet following an afternoon of rain showers in the area.