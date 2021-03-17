Hydroplane crash claims the life of teen along I-49

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A minor from Rogers is dead and a 14-year-old injured after a vehicle they were traveling in hydroplaned and struck a sign along I-49 in Benton County Sunday (March 14).
According to a fatality report released by Arkansas State Police, the pair were in a Chevy Silverado when they hydroplaned, spun counterclockwise, went off the right side of I-49, and struck a large sign support beam.
The minor's body is being held at the Washington County Coroner's Office.
Road conditions were wet following an afternoon of rain showers in the area.
The family of the teen has been notified of their death.
