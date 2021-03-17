x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Hydroplane crash claims the life of teen along I-49

A minor from Rogers is dead and a 14-year-old injured after a vehicle they were traveling in hydroplaned and struck a sign along I-49 in Benton County.

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A minor from Rogers is dead and a 14-year-old injured after a vehicle they were traveling in hydroplaned and struck a sign along I-49 in Benton County Sunday (March 14). 

According to a fatality report released by Arkansas State Police, the pair were in a Chevy Silverado when they hydroplaned, spun counterclockwise, went off the right side of I-49, and struck a large sign support beam. 

The minor's body is being held at the Washington County Coroner's Office. 

Road conditions were wet following an afternoon of rain showers in the area. 

The family of the teen has been notified of their death. 

RELATED: Passenger in vehicle that crashed into Siloam Springs Intermediate School dies from injuries

RELATED: Teen hospitalized after vehicle crashes into Siloam Springs school