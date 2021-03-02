19-year-old dies after driving off embankment at Mount Magazine

A 19-year-old from Danville is dead after a vehicle he was traveling in slid off an embankment at Mount Magazine.

LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. — A 19-year-old from Danville, Ark. is dead after driving off an embankment at Mount Magazine State Park in Logan County on Monday (Feb. 1).

According to a fatality report from Arkansas State Police, Roberto Oblea was traveling southbound on Highway 309 south of the Mount Magazine State Park Lodge in a Chevrolet Cruze when his vehicle left the roadway.

Police say Oblea's vehicle slid down a steep embankment before striking a tree on the passenger side.

Oblea was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The crash happened around 6:20 a.m. Monday in an area of the park that has no lights in it.

His body is being held at the Roller Funeral Home in Paris, Ark.

Family members of the crash victim have been notified.