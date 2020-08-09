Teen airlifted to hospital after accident on Lake Tenkiller

VIAN, Okla. — A tubing accident involving a SeaDoo and a wave runner at Blackgum Landing on Lake Tenkiller sent one teen to a hospital.
According to an accident report, around 5:30 Monday (Sept. 7) a 2016 SeaDoo 300 RXPX operated by William Leyva, 40, of Gulf Port, Mississippi was pulling a tube with three teens on it.
The tube then went outside of the wake of the SeaDoo and was impacted by a 2005 Yamaha Wave Runner craft operated by Robert Raine, 62 of Vian, Oklahoma.
Two of the teens were not injured but one 13-year-old male was transported by Air Evac to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa. He was admitted in critical condition with head and trunk internal injuries.
The teen's identities have not been released.