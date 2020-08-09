Teen airlifted to hospital after accident on Lake Tenkiller

A 13-year-old male was transported by Air Evac to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa.

VIAN, Okla. — A tubing accident involving a SeaDoo and a wave runner at Blackgum Landing on Lake Tenkiller sent one teen to a hospital.

According to an accident report, around 5:30 Monday (Sept. 7) a 2016 SeaDoo 300 RXPX operated by William Leyva, 40, of Gulf Port, Mississippi was pulling a tube with three teens on it.

The tube then went outside of the wake of the SeaDoo and was impacted by a 2005 Yamaha Wave Runner craft operated by Robert Raine, 62 of Vian, Oklahoma.

Two of the teens were not injured but one 13-year-old male was transported by Air Evac to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa. He was admitted in critical condition with head and trunk internal injuries.