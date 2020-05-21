Team sports to restart in Arkansas with strict guidelines

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that some team sports can return in Arkansas this June.

ARKANSAS, USA — Sports will return soon in Arkansas, but many contact sports will still be on the sideline as state health officials work on a plan to keep athletes safe from the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday (May 21) that community and school team sports could return on June 1.

The following guidelines have been set in place:

Tickets to events should be sold online if possible

Team practice, competition prohibited for close contact sports like basketball, wrestling, football, volleyball, soccer, martial arts (will be reassessed at the end of June) Individual practice with own equipment permitted Conditioning/training okay with limited group size, distancing Cheerleading and dance may practice under gym directive restrictions

Practice, competition allowed for limited-contact team sports like baseball, softball, track, gymnastics, swimming Physical distancing whenever possible Use own equipment/disinfect any that is shared Participation discouraged if 65+ or have health conditions

