Team sports to restart in Arkansas with strict guidelines

ARKANSAS, USA — Sports will return soon in Arkansas, but many contact sports will still be on the sideline as state health officials work on a plan to keep athletes safe from the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday (May 21) that community and school team sports could return on June 1.
The following guidelines have been set in place:
- Tickets to events should be sold online if possible
- Team practice, competition prohibited for close contact sports like basketball, wrestling, football, volleyball, soccer, martial arts (will be reassessed at the end of June)
- Individual practice with own equipment permitted
- Conditioning/training okay with limited group size, distancing
- Cheerleading and dance may practice under gym directive restrictions
- Practice, competition allowed for limited-contact team sports like baseball, softball, track, gymnastics, swimming
- Physical distancing whenever possible
- Use own equipment/disinfect any that is shared
- Participation discouraged if 65+ or have health conditions
These guidelines are not for collegiate sporting teams or events. Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas Department of Health will make a decision on college athletics returning in the future.