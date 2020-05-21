x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

local

Team sports to restart in Arkansas with strict guidelines

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that some team sports can return in Arkansas this June.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

ARKANSAS, USA — Sports will return soon in Arkansas, but many contact sports will still be on the sideline as state health officials work on a plan to keep athletes safe from the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday (May 21) that community and school team sports could return on June 1. 

The following guidelines have been set in place:

  • Tickets to events should be sold online if possible
  • Team practice, competition prohibited for close contact sports like basketball, wrestling, football, volleyball, soccer, martial arts (will be reassessed at the end of June)
    • Individual practice with own equipment permitted
    • Conditioning/training okay with limited group size, distancing
    • Cheerleading and dance may practice under gym directive restrictions
  • Practice, competition allowed for limited-contact team sports like baseball, softball, track, gymnastics, swimming
    • Physical distancing whenever possible
    • Use own equipment/disinfect any that is shared
    • Participation discouraged if 65+ or have health conditions

These guidelines are not for collegiate sporting teams or events. Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas Department of Health will make a decision on college athletics returning in the future. 

RELATED: Arkansas allowing summer camps to open late this month

RELATED: NCAA to lift ban on football, basketball workouts effective June 1