Little Rock teachers protest re-opening schools amid coronavirus pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The Little Rock Education Association hosted "Rendezvous with Rochambeau" Monday afternoon.

The purpose of the event was for teachers and community members to voice their concerns about the safety and practicality of going back to the classroom while COVID-19 cases are still prevalent in Arkansas.

"We are scared for our safety, and we are scared for our student's safety," said LREA President Teresa Knapp Gordon.

Dozens of teachers lined their cars at Dickey Stevens Park, and then made some noise motorcade-style all the way to the Arkansas State Capitol.

"My hope is that the Governor will hear our message and will decide to begin the school year in an all-virtual situation and then gradually phase into bringing the students back," said Kristy Mosby, an Arkansas teacher.

Gov. Hutchinson pushed back the start date of school for two weeks with the hopes that cases would go down before kids head back to the classrooms.

With the uncertainty of the coronavirus still lingering, these teachers say it's not worth the risk.

"Nobody's holding in-person meetings, but you expect us to teach kids in an in-person situation. If the adults can't do it, how do you expect the children to do it?" asked Mosby.

"I don't want there to be a misconception that teachers don't want to go back to work. We are working now. We work every day. We are willing to work," said Felicia Hayes, an Arkansas teacher.

"We are not willing to risk ourselves, our families, and our children," said Hayes.